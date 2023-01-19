Man dies after falling in parallel pipeline ditch

Aurangabad

A man died after falling in a ditch dug for the installation of the parallel pipeline project in the Nakshatrawadi area in the wee hours on Thursday. A case of accidental death has been registered with the Chikalthana police station, said PI Devidas Gaat. The deceased has been identified as Shaikh Mobin Shaikh Isaq (32, Bidkin).

Mobin worked as a truck driver. He has three daughters and a son was born to him around fifteen days back. On Thursday at around 1 am, he was going home at Bidkin after his duty on a motorcycle. His motorcycle fell in a 20 feet deep ditch dug along the road in the Nakshatrawadi area. The nearby residents rushed him to Government Medical College and Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment. He was the only earning member in the family, after his death, his three daughters and a son, born a few days back have become destitute.

Paithan Road proving death trap

The work of the parallel pipeline project is in progress on Aurangabad - Paithan Road for the past many months. Around 20 feet deep ditch is dug along the road to lay pipes. However, no safety measures are taken to prevent accidents. Even the barricades are not erected to cover the ditch. The lives of the vehicle owner are in danger while traveling on this road. The Aurangabad - Paithan Road has become a death trap, opined the residents.