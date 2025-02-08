Man dies by suicide after consuming poison

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 48-year-old man died by suicide after consuming poison near Maliwada-Asegaon Road around 2 pm on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Subhash Khose (Waluj). The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Daulatabad Police Station, near the Samruddhi Expressway. After ingesting the toxic substance, Khose walked to the roadside and sat there. His relatives, upon receiving the information, rushed him to a private hospital in Waluj, where he died during treatment. Daulatabad police have registered the case and investigating the matter.