Man dies by suicide after jumping into well

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 36 years old resident of Siddhapur, ended his life by jumping into a well on wednesday.

His body was found floating on the morning in Survey No. 227, owned by Nanasaheb Misal. The deaseaced has been identified as Hemant Babasaheb Khajekar (36). Khajekar had been missing for two days, and a missing person’s report was lodged at the Gangapur Police Station on the evening of April 29. Misal’s son noticed a body floating in their farm’s well on Wadnesday morning and alerted the police. The Gangapur police, along with local residents, retrieved the body and rushed it to the sub-district hospital in Gangapur, where doctors declared him dead. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family, and the cremation took place in the evening. Khajekar is survived by his wife, a son, a daughter, his parents, and a brother. The reason behind his suicide remains unknown.