Man dies in accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2022 10:05 PM2022-01-09T22:05:02+5:302022-01-09T22:05:02+5:30
Aurangabad, Jan 9:
A motorcyclist died as a truck dashed his motorcycle in Sajapur Chowk on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Pundlik Bhalerao (25, Sulibhanjan, Khuldabad).
Jitendra and his two friends were going on a motorcycle (MH28 BD 0706) when a truck (GJ VV 9898) dashed their motorcycle. Jitendra died on the spot while his two friends were injured. The names of the injured were not known. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.