Man dies in accident

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

A motorcyclist died as a truck dashed his motorcycle in Sajapur Chowk on Sunday afternoon. The deceased has been identified as Jitendra Pundlik Bhalerao (25, Sulibhanjan, Khuldabad).

Jitendra and his two friends were going on a motorcycle (MH28 BD 0706) when a truck (GJ VV 9898) dashed their motorcycle. Jitendra died on the spot while his two friends were injured. The names of the injured were not known. A case has been registered in Waluj MIDC police station.