Man dies in accident
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: July 16, 2023 10:45 PM2023-07-16T22:45:12+5:302023-07-16T22:45:12+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar A motorcyclist died after a dash by a truck at Isarwadi Phata on Ahmednagar Road on Sunday ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A motorcyclist died after a dash by a truck at Isarwadi Phata on Ahmednagar Road on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Khalil Mehboob Shaikh (45, Gurudhanora).
Khalil was going on his motorcycle (MH28 K 1184) to his village from Waluj on Sunday at around 6 pm. A truck (MH 17 AG 4969) dashed his motorcycle. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered with Waluj police station. He is survived by wife and two children.