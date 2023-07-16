Man dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A motorcyclist died after a dash by a truck at Isarwadi Phata on Ahmednagar Road on Sunday evening. The deceased has been identified as Khalil Mehboob Shaikh (45, Gurudhanora).

Khalil was going on his motorcycle (MH28 K 1184) to his village from Waluj on Sunday at around 6 pm. A truck (MH 17 AG 4969) dashed his motorcycle. He was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where the doctors declared him dead. A case has been registered with Waluj police station. He is survived by wife and two children.