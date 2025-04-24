Man dies in hit-and-run in Waluj

A 43-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident near Shaheed Bhagat Singh Vidyalay in Waluj MIDC on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Sonowane. According to the police probe, Sonawane was hit by an unidentified vehicle when he was standing on the roadside near the school. He was found lying in a pool of blood on Tuesday before he was rushed to a government hospital. Police recorded his statement soon after his admission. He succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment later on the same day. Based on his statement, a case has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.