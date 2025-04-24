Man dies in hit-and-run incident near school

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 43 years old man, who was found unconscious near Shaheed Bhagat Singh School on Tuesday in Waluj MIDC, died due to a road accident, not foul play, police confirmed after investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Suresh Sonowane. He was rushed to GMCH where doctors declared him dead. During the inspection of the body, Injuries were found on his waist, thigh, and private parts, and there were bloodstains at the spot. Initially, police suspected foul play but awaited the post-mortem report. Further probe revealed that an unidentified vehicle hit Sonawane while he was standing near the school. Based on a complaint by Suresh Sonawane, a case has been registered at MIDC Waluj Police Station against the unknown vehicle.