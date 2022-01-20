Man dies of electric shock

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

A 48-year-old man from Bajajnagar, who was burnt after falling on an electric DP, died at the government hospital on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Bhagorao Shamrao Shinde (48, Bajajnagar).

Bhagorao had left the house on Tuesday morning. He sustained an electric shock after falling on the DP near Vrindavan Hotel in Bajajnagar. Narayan Shinde admitted him to the government hospital in an unconscious state. But he lost his life while undergoing treatment. A case of accidental death has been registered at MIDC Waluj police station and PSI Vasant Jivde is further investigating the case.