Man drowns in Dheku river while helping his mother wash clothes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Don’t worry, mother, I am here to help,” said a young man as he accompanied his mother to wash clothes in preparation for Diwali. Tragically, he slipped and fell into the Dheku river and drowned. The incident occurred around 10 am on Saturday in Rahegaon Shivar of Vaijapur. The deceased has been identified as Ajay Pandurang Borkar (22). The incident has cast a shadow of grief over Rahegaon.

Ajay was the only son of Deputy sarpanch of Rahegaon, Pandurang Borkar. He would often help his mother with household chores. With Diwali approaching, his mother had taken out a large pile of clothes to wash on Saturday. Offering his support, Ajay accompanied her to the Dheku river at around 10 am. Due to heavy rainfall in recent days, the Dheku river was flowing in full spate. While washing clothes, Ajay suddenly slipped and was swept away by the current. His mother screamed for help. Hearing her cries, two of Ajay’s friends who were nearby rushed to the spot and jumped into the river. However, the swift current and deep waters prevented them from saving him.

Body recovered after two hours

On receiving the news, MLA Ramesh Boranare summoned the District Disaster Management team from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. After nearly two hours of effort, the team recovered Ajay’s body about 200 feet downstream. His remains were then taken to the Vaijapur Sub-District Hospital.

Ajay was the only son of the Borkar family, and his sudden death has left the family devastated. The entire village expressed deep sorrow. His funeral was performed at 3 pm.