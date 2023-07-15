Man duped for cheating car owner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man purchased a car from the car owner and sold with to a third person without paying the price of the car. A case has been registered against the accused Nadim Ibrahim Shaikh (Younous Colony) with the Jinsi police station.

Police said a medical professional Mohammad Iliyas Ahmed purchased a Volvo car from Subhash Manikchan Zambad (Zambad Estate), a year back. Later, he sold it to Nadam for Rs 9 lakh. However, the car was handed over to Nadim without taking the money and only making a sale agreement in this regard. Nadim did not pay the money even after one year. When inquired Iliyas found that Nadim sold the car to another person without paying him the money. PSI Praveen Patharkar is further investigating the case.