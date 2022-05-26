Man duped of Rs 1.86 lakh by gaining confidence

Aurangabad, May 26:

A fraudster gained the confidence of a man and duped him of Rs 1.86 lakh by using his mobile and ATM card. The incident occurred between December 26, 2020, and January 14, 2021.

Police said complainant Shivaji Mohan Avatkar (Gevrai Tanda) knew accused Kunal Patra ( Sakshi Paradise, Kanchanwadi) for a long time. Patra gained his confidence and withdrew Rs 1.86 lakh by using his mobile phone and ATM card. A case has been registered with the Satara police station.