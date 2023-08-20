Man duped of Rs 3L on pretext of giving job in post office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 36-year-old man was duped of Rs 3 lakh on the pretext of giving a job in the post office. A case has been registered against the fraudster Omprakash Narayan Gaikwad (Kukudgaon - Sukapuri, Ambad, Jalna) with the Mukundwadi police station.

Police said, Sumedh Tupe (Ramnagar, Mukundwadi) was in search of a job. He met Gaikwad and he assured him that he can get a job for him at the post office, for which he will have to pay him Rs 3 lakh. Sumedh paid him money through phonepe, google pay and cash. However, he did not get the job. When realized that he has been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with the Mukundwadi police station. API Samadhan Vithore is further investigating the case.