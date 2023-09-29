Man duped of Rs 6cr in land deal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Three persons duped a man of Rs 6 crore after making a land deal in Teesgaon Shivar for Rs 17 crore. Based on the complaint lodged by complaint Deepak Govind Kothari, a case has been registered against the accused Sumant Ramesh Malani, Shobha Ramesh Mali (both residents of N-3) and Sunil Satyanarayan Sarda (near Youth Hostel) with the Satara police station.

Kothari is a trader and also runs a school named Little Woods in the Kanchanwadi area. He wanted to purchase land for the expansion of his school. The accused showed him 2 hectares 98 R land at Teesgaon Shivar in April 2010 and the deal was made for Rs 17 crore. Malani had taken the responsibility to provide all the land documents. However, they had not made the registry of the land even after 10 years in Kothari’s name. When he realized that he had been taken for a ride, he lodged a complaint with the Satara police that the accused duped him of Rs 6 crore. PI Ashok Giri is further investigating the case.