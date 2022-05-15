Man duped online of Rs 4.84L

Aurangabad, May 15:

The cyber fraudsters duped a man from the city of Rs 4.84 lakh on the pretext giving him a job and by taking loan in his name. A case has been registered with the Mukundwadi police station in this regard on Saturday.The cheating occurred during November last year.

Police said, Kaushik Laxmikant Saraf (45) is a resident of Cidco area. He received a phone from an unknown person and he told that his name is Rahul Sharma and he is a representative of Naukri dot Com company. He will help him to get a job for which he will have to pay some money.

Later, he received a phone call again from Sharma and told him that some amount of the company has been transferred to Saraf’s account by mistake. If requested him to transfer the amount to his account or he will lose his job. When Saraf checked his account details, he found that some amount was transferred to his account. Hence, he transferred Rs 3.34 lakh to Sharma’s account. Later, when Saraf inquired with the bank, it was found that a top-off loan was taken against the earlier vehicle loan he had taken and the amount was transferred in his account.

Saraf realized that he was duped of a total of Rs 4.84 lakh as the top-off amount of loan and for getting him a job. He lodged a complaint with Mukundwadi police station while PI Brahma Giri is further investigating the case.