Man ends due to scam in Adarsh Society

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 38-year-old man ended his life at Ladgaon near Karmad fearing loss of money investment in Adarsh Nagri Sahakari Patsanstha. A scam of irregularities surfaced in Adarsh Patsansth recently.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Narayan Itthar. Rameshwar kept Rs 22 lakh as a fixed deposit in his family members' names in the credit cooperative society. Fearing loss of deposits due to a scam, he committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence two days ago. He leaves behind his parents, brother, wife, one son and one daughter.

The family members alleged that Rameshwar ended his life because of the president of the credit cooperative society Ambadas Mankape and they will lodge a complaint with Karmad Police Station against Mankape.

The account holders of the tehsil demanded that the Government should auction the properties of Mankape and return their deposits.