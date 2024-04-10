Man ends life in Chikalthana

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 35-year-old man who went to bring goods for his kiosk committed suicide by jumping into a well at a farm well. The incident came to light at 1 pm on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Nilesh Suresh Babhale (35, Shivpardeshwar, Palshi).

According to details, Nilesh Babhale used to run a kiosk at Palshi. He had purchased a new house along with his brother recently. He was under stress for the past few days. He left home on Monday evening by saying that he was going to bring goods for his kiosk. But, he did not return home.

He ended his life in a farm well of Nilesh Har on Tuesday morning. This came to light in the afternoon of the same day. On receiving information head constable of Chikalthana Police Station Ajit Shekde rushed towards the spot. There were difficulties while taking out the body of Nilesh from the well which has high dept. The fire brigade personnel were called for help. Shekde said police are probing the reason for the extreme taken by Nilesh.