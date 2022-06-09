Man enters airport campus as short cut to reach Chikalthana

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 9:

In a bizarre incident, a man climbed up the rear gate and entered the campus of Chikalthana Airport from the vicinity of Chikalthan Railway Station on Wednesday. He entered the campus considering it as a shortcut to go to Chikalthana village. Meanwhile, the CISF jawan held him and handed him over to the local police for further action.

He is identified as Ravindra Radheshyam Golkar (resident of Putala, Khargon in Madhya Pradesh).

The CISF jawan noticed that someone has climbed up the rear gate which is a part of the protection wall of the airport and entered the premises. The gate is near the watch tower (No.6). The CISF held him immediately. During the inquiry, he told that he has come with his family to work as a labourer in Chikalthana. He is also sans any identity proof. Meanwhile, the CISF registered the case under section 90 (2) (A) of Aircraft Rule 1937 and handed him to the local police.

According to sources, “Somebody has informed him that he can use this route as a shortcut to reach Chikalthana. However, the exact details of why he entered from the rear gate of the airport and other information will be revealed during the police inquiry, said the airport security force.

The CISF has deployed security at the airport. The patrolling is also done 24x7. However, the incident has drawn attention to the need of raising the height of the protection wall, said the sources.