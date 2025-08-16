Man escapes with car on pretext of sale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Trust turned into betrayal when a man allegedly cheated his friend by taking away his expensive car under the pretext of selling it.

City Chowk police have registered a case of cheating against Syed Rashid. The complainant, Syed Matinoddin (46), a land dealer from Jadhavmandi, had planned to sell his Toyota Innova Crysta (MH-20 EG-2997) to raise funds. Rashid, a business acquaintance, offered help and promised a good deal. Believing him, Matinoddin handed over the car on March 26, 2024. Since then, Rashid neither sold the vehicle nor returned it. Repeated follow-ups failed, and when confronted, he allegedly threatened Matinoddin, saying, “Don’t mess with me, I fear no one.” Realising the fraud, Matinoddin lodged a complaint. Police have booked Rashid under cheating charges.