Man falling from building dies

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 6, 2022 10:00 PM 2022-10-06T22:00:02+5:30 2022-10-06T22:00:02+5:30

Aurangabad, Oct 6:

A 28-year-old man died after falling from a building in New Vishalnagar on Thursday morning. The deceased has been identified as Vishnu Waghmare. He was immediately rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared him dead after the examination. A case of accidental death has been registered with Pundliknagar police station.

