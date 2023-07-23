Man falls in Saptkund while taking selfie in Ajanta

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man taking selfie near waterfall at Ajanta Caves area lost his balance and fell in the Satptakund on Sunday afternoon. The police and the employees of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) launched a rescue operation and took out the man from 2,000 feet deep waterfall.

Gopal Pundlik Chavan (30, Nanda Tanda, Soyegaon tehsil) on Sunday went to Ajanta Caves with his four friends. After visiting the caves, they went near the waterfall opposite the caves. In an attempt to take a selfie, he lost his balance and fell into the 2000 feet deep Saptakund. As he knew swimming, he saved himself by holding a stone. His friends immediately informed about the incident to the ASI employees and the police.

API Bharat More, police employees Yogesh Koli, Vinod Koli, Nilesh Lokhande, ASI employees Bharat Kakde, Mukesh Pure, Santosh Damodhar, Salim Shah, Shaikh Raees and others launched a rescue operation. After strenuous efforts of around one hour, they managed to take Gopal out of the Kund.

The waterfall at Ajanta Cave is flowing heavily due to heavy rains in the past few days. The tourists are thronging the cave area to enjoy the scenic beauty. They go to the mountains from where the waterfall begins and take selfies. They even don’t listen to the security guards who restrict them from going to this dangerous place.