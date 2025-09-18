Man gets life term for murdering local liquor seller

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A court has sentenced Karan Bankar to life imprisonment and imposed a Rs 10,000 fine for murdering Baban Kuche. The Additional Sessions Judge N. M. Jamadar delivered the verdict on September 18. The court ordered that the fine be given to the victim’s wife as compensation and directed the District Legal Services Authority to ensure appropriate restitution for the family.

Incident Details:

Baban Kuche and his family were farmers from Rajaray Takli, Taluka Khultabad. Facing low agricultural income, they began selling illicit country liquor. Villagers, including Namdev Bankar, frequently visited their home to buy liquor. On May 10, 2023, after drinking, Namdev insulted Baban’s wife Deepali and their children and poured water over their vegetables. Angered, Karan, Baban’s son, tried to attack Namdev with an axe, but Baban fended him off. Karan then threw stones, threatened the family, and left. Later, Karan returned with his minor brother. Confronting Baban, he said, “Why do you give liquor to our father?” and stabbed him in the back with a sharp knife, killing him. The case was registered at Khultabad Police Station.

Trial and Judgment:

Police inspector Bhujang Hatmode filed the chargesheet. During the trial, Assistant Public Prosecutor B. R. Loya recorded statements from nine witnesses, including complainant Deepali Kuche, eyewitnesses, and investigating officers. Their testimonies were pivotal in securing the conviction. The court, after considering all evidence, sentenced Karan Namdev Bankar to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 to be given as compensation.