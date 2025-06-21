Man gets life term for triple murder over rejected love proposal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A city court on Friday sentenced Amol Bhaginath Borde (35), a resident of Chaudhari Colony, Chikalthana, to life imprisonment and fined him Rs 5,000 for murdering a woman’s parents and brother after she rejected his love proposal.

Vimal Gajanan Gawde (30), the daughter of deceased Dinkar Bhikaji Borade, had lodged the complaint. Vimal, who had returned to her parental home due to marital issues, was approached by Borde, a childhood acquaintance, who expressed his desire to start a relationship. She rejected him and informed her mother, who later confronted him. Borde then issued threats. On September 25, 2019, while Vimal was at work, she received a call from a neighbour informing her that Borde had killed her father Dinkar, mother Kamalbai, and brother Bhagwan. A case was registered at MIDC Cidco police station. The investigation was led by then inspector Surendra Malale. District government pleader Adv. Avinash Deshpande, assisted by Adv. Asavari Joshi, examined 11 witnesses during the trial. The court found Borde guilty under IPC Section 302 and pronounced the sentence. Constable V.S. Sundarde and Champalal Dedwal were case officers.