Man gets lifer for sexually exploiting minor sister-in-law

Aurangabad, March 3:

A man sexually exploited his 13-year-old sister-in-law by threatening her that he will kill her sister and making her pregnant. The special session Judge Dr M S Deshpande on Thursday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment and Rs 6,000 fine under various sections.

Importantly, the crime was proved despite the victim turned hostile on the basis of DNA test and circumstantial evidences. The accused was at large since the case was registered. He surrendered after four years and was in the prison since then.

The victim had lodged a complaint stating that her sister is working in a private company while her brother-in-law is a vegetable vendor. She was living with her sister for educational purpose. However, her brother-in-law used to sexually exploit her when her sister used to go for work by threatening to kill her sister.

On July 4, 2013, the victim lodged a complaint when she was 18 weeks pregnant. The accused was at large since them. She gave birth to a dead foetus. A case was registered with Mukundwadi police station.

During the hearing, assistant public prosecutor Ulhas Pawar examined 17 witnesses. As the charges were proved, the court sentenced life imprisonment and Rs 6,000 fine under various sections.