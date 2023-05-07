Man gets PC for kidnapping and raping minor girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A notorious goon kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from the Pundliknagar area and raped her taking her to various places was arrested by the Pundliknagar police. The court remanded him in the police custody till May 9. The accused has been identified as Rohit Ghule (22, Vishrantinagar).

Police said Rohit is a notorious goon on police records and cases of house burgling have been registered against him. On April 30, he eloped with a 14-year-old minor girl. He first took her to Jalna and later to Shirdi and returned to Jalna. He raped her at all the places. When the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Pundliknagar police station. He left the girl at her house and fled. The police arrested him and produced him before the court on Saturday. The police are further investigating the case.