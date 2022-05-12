Man gets six months imprisonment in cheque bounce case

Aurangabad, May 12:

Judicial magistrate (first class) V H Khedkar sentenced six months of simple imprisonment to accused Shailesh Nemichand Kasliwal in a cheque bounce case under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. The order further stated that the accused should pay the compensation of Rs 1.48 crores to the complainant and the partner of Sky Heights Properties Jitendra Khemraj Sanghvi within three months.

According to the details, accused Shailesh Kasliwal had a land death with Sky Heights Properties. He had mortgaged the property to India Infoline Finance Ltd and it was his responsibility to clear the mortgage within three months before making the sale deed. The complainant on the request of Kasliwal deposited Rs 2.95 crores with the finance company to clear the mortgage and gave Rs 1.04 crores to the accused as a hand loan. The accused had given three post-dated cheques to clear the hand loan. But, all the three cheques were bounced in the bank. The complaint sent a legal notice to him, but he ignored them. Hence, the complainant approached the court.

In defense, the accused stated that the cheques were given as security and it has no connection with the land transaction. The deal of land was done at Rs 2.90 crores. The complainant made the sale deed of less amount to evade income tax.

On behalf of the respondent, Adv Sachin Sarda brought to the notice of the court that, the complainant paid additional Rs 1.04 crores than the amount of the land to the India Infoline Finance Company to clear the mortgage on the accused. For which, the accused willingly gave an affidavit in name of the complainant.

Adv Sarda was assisted by Adv Savan Pawar.