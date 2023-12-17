Man going to meet relatives dies in accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 39-year-old man who was going to meet his relatives was killed after an unknown speeding vehicle hit him in the Mitmita area on Saturday night. The deceased has been identified as Shantilal Mahadu Satuke.

Shantilal who was engaged in plumb used to live at Chetannagar in Padegaon. After working throughout the day on Saturday, he wanted to go to meet his relatives at night. He started going to meet his relatives alone on his motorcycle at 11.30 pm. A speeding unknown vehicle hit him in front of Pathan Dabha in Mitmita.

Because of the speed of the unknown vehicle, Shantilal was thrown away. People passing through the area rushed Shantilal to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). After this, Cantonment Police informed his family about the accident. He leaves behind wife, and two minor children. Police constable Keshav Kale said that they launched a search for the unknown vehicle.

2nd death in 48 hours

This was the second death in an accidents at Nagar Naka, Mitmita-Padegaon Road during the last 48 hours. A 17-year-old boy Yuvraj Tukaram Wagh (Jalna) was killed when a diesel auto rickshaw hit his motorcycle. His two friends sustained serious injuries. The third incident was reported on November 29. In this accident, Abarao Mote (59, Mitmita) lost his life. The residents of the area cited narrow roads, encroachment, illegal parking on roads and vehicles moving at high speed as the major causes of the accidents.