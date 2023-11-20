Man gone with wife for Chhathpooja drowned

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 23-year-old man who had gone with his wife near Sai Tekadi area lake for Chhathpooja drowned on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Purushottam Harinath Chouhan (Jawanagar Colony). Purushottam Chouhan who basically hailed from Uttar Pradesh was tiles fitting worker in the city for the past many years. He took his wife to Sai Tekade for Chhathpooja today.

His wife was performing Pooja. Purushottam and friends did not resist the temptation of swimming in a nearby pond. All of them jumped into the water. Purushottam who could not gauge the depth of water, drowned.

His friends who were frightened over this ran away from the spot. His wife and relatives searched for him. The suspicion of drowning grew on the basis of his pair of shoes found near the pond. Chikalthan Police and Fire Brigade Department were informed about the incident. Fire Brigade personnel Yogesh Dudhe, Babasaheb Tathe and Akash Neharkar fished out his body out of the water.