Man held for raping married daughter in Waluj Mahanagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst the residents of Waluj Mahanagar after an incident of a man sexually exploiting his married daughter came to light. Ironically, the accused has already undergone jail two times in the past and committed the shameful act again after coming out of jail for the third time.

Simran (26, name changed) stays with her husband and three children in Waluj Mahanagar. Simran’s husband Sameer (name changed) is a gullible person and works in a factory.

Fifteen days ago, on February 29, Simran’s father Vishwas (name changed) had come to meet his daughter in Waluj from the city. He quarreled with the in-laws of his daughter and forcibly brought her to stay with him in the city. Vishwas also threatened the in-laws of harming their son.

On the same day at midnight, he established a physical relationship with Simran by threatening her. When he got asleep, Simran took her children and reached her in-law's house. Later on, she met a lady social worker in the village and narrated her grievance. The social worker supported her and accompanied Simran to register a complaint against her father at MIDC Waluj police station. Simran, in her complaint, stated that her father had done the same with her between June and September (four months) last year and this time in February 2024.

MIDC Waluj police after registering a case swung into action and arrested him. Under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde, the assistant PI Shraddha Waydande is investigating the case.

Box

It is learned that the victim’s mother had passed away 12 years ago. Hence she was taken care of by a few relatives for some time and by her father as well. After the death of her mother, Vishwas exploited her for the first time when she was 11 years old. When the incident came to light the relatives lodged a complaint against him at Osmanpura police station. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment. After coming out of the jail, when Simran was staying in Waluj, the accused again repeated the crime. Again the complaint was registered and he was sentenced to 9-years-imprisonment. Now, for the third time, he forcibly took her and committed the crime.