Man in fake Indian Army uniform creates confusion at Tulja Bhavani temple

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 21-year-old man caused confusion among devotees at Tulja Bhavani Temple in Karnapura while dressed in a full Indian Army uniform, prompting a formal complaint under Section 168.

According to the complainant, Anita Shinde (57), she and her team were on duty with Damini pathak during the Karnapura pilgrimage around 4 pm recently. Temple security, led by police inspector Praveena Yadav, noticed a man entering the crowded temple wearing a jacket labeled “INDIAN ARMY,” along with army cap, pants, and boots. On questioning, the man identified himself as Lahu Raut(Somwadi, Paithan), claiming to be associated with 37 Battalion, C.M.P., Uttarakhand, and said he had completed training at Khadakwasla in 2023. He, however, could not provide any valid identification or proof. The complainant said Raut’s impersonation misled devotees visiting during Navratri, creating panic and confusion. Authorities have lodged a formal complaint, and legal proceedings are underway.