Man injures three guests with knife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

City Chowk police station has registered an offence against a man for attacking three guests at a marriage function, with a sharp-edged weapon, over the petty reason of a physical dash at Balaji Mandir Trust Mangal Karyalay in Chauraha on Thursday afternoon.

The name of the accused is Shankar Jadhav (Nimgaon in Bhokardan tehsil). Police said, “Sunil Baliram Mimrod had attended a marriage function of his cousin sister at the above marriage hall in Chauraha on June 1. There he bumped into Shankar which led to an argument. Shankar abused and beat Sunil. Later on, he lifted a knife from the food serving table and waged an attack on Sunil. The victim sustained a thumb injury. Sunil’s father tried to intervene in the quarrel. The accused also attacked him and sustained an ear injury.

Sunil's maternal uncle Ashok Jadhav tried to pacify Shankar, but the latter attacked him and also sustained an injury to his hand. The people at the function then held Shankar and took the knife from him. Sunil lodged a complaint with the City Chowk police station. PSI Munde is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, a cross-complaint has been made stating that four persons (Sunil Mimrod, his brother and his parents) injured Shankar Prakash Jadhav and his wife by beating them with steel pipes and wooden sticks. City Chowk police station has registered an offence in this regard.