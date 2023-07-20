Man kills lover’s husband as proving hurdle in illicit relations

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man murdered his lover’s husband proving a hurdle in the illicit relationship by strangulating him and later throwing the body in the Ajanta Ghat. The incident came to the fore on Thursday. The deceased have been identified as Raju Babulal Meher (32, Palshi, Sillod. Raju lived with his wife Renuka (30), seven years old son, and a 12-year-old daughter at Palshi in Sillod. Accused Ganesh Meher developed an illicit relationship with Raju's wife Ranjana. When Raju came to know about it, frequent quarrels arouse among the husband and wife. As he was proving a hurdle in their relationship, Ganesh and Renuka decided to kill him. On June 4, Ganesh called him to Sillod and served him liquor. He then took him to a secluded place in Shikshak Colony and strangulated him with a rope. He took the body in his friend Gajanan Bhombe’s vehicle and threw it in Ajanta Ghat. Renuka then on June 15 lodged a complaint with the Sillod rural police that her husband was missing. She mentioned in the complaint that Raju went from the house on June 10 and did not return.

The police started the investigation and found that Ganesh and Renuka had illicit relations. Accordingly, the PI Sitaram Mehetre, Sachin Sonar, K D Darkunde, Ravi Bharti and others took Ganesh and Renuka into custody.

During interrogation, Ganesh confessed that he killed Raju and dumped the body in Ajanta Ghat. The police seized the decomposed body of Raju from the Ghat. The process to register a case was going on till late at night.