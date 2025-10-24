Man locks friend, threatens family for money

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man allegedly locked his friend in his home, threatened to kill him, and demanded money from his wife and mother. After several hours, he released the friend but warned him not to inform anyone.

Frightened, the 26-year-old victim reported the matter to Mukundwadi Police, leading to a case against Dnyaneshwar “Pappu” Somnath Ade (35), resident of Jijamata Nagar, Balapur Phata. According to the complaint, on October 20 around 12:30 PM, Dnyaneshwar invited the young man to his home. Once inside, he took the victim’s mobile phone and called his wife and mother, threatening: “I have locked your friend inside. If you don’t give me money, I won’t release him. If anything happens to him, it will be on you.” Dnyaneshwar then locked the house from outside and left with the phone. The victim remained trapped until 4 pm, when Dnyaneshwar finally released him, again warning him not to tell anyone. The victim ran home, informed his father, and the family filed a police complaint, resulting in Dnyaneshwar being booked.