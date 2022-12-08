Man murdered in connection over dispute of fake kidnapping complaint

Aurangabad:

Waluj police station has registered an offence against five persons of a family on charge of murdering one person, in connection with the lodging of a fake complaint of kidnapping an adolescent owing to personal enmity.

The complainant Popat Narayan Pawar (40, New Shivrai) stated that his son Johnson Pawar married Seema Kale (the daughter of Waluj’s Raosaheb Sitaram Kale), one year ago. However, three months after their marriage, Seema was found murdered at Indapur in the Pune district. Hence the deceased’s father lodged a complaint accusing his son-in-law Johnson Pawar and two others of murdering his daughter.

Later on, Popat Pawar and Raosaheb Kale had a negotiation so as to withdraw the case of murder against Johnson. Raosaheb forcibly took possession of Popat’s house in Shivrai village. Since then a conflict was underway between the two families.

In the meantime, Raosaheb’s wife Sunanda Kale lodged a complaint with Waluj police station, one week ago, and named Popat Pawar, Ashwini Pawar, Tanhaji Pawar and Sudarshan as suspects in the kidnapping of her son Tejwil Kale (15 years). The fake complaint pushed Popat Pawar and his family into trouble. Meanwhile, on Monday, Popat Pawar came to know that Tejwil along with his family members is in Waluj. Hence Popat Pawar along with his wife and brother-in-law Ramesh Baban Kale reached Waluj at 10 am. Pawar's family questioned the Kale family saying why they had lodged a false kidnapping complaint against them. This led to an argument and later on, Raosaheb Kale, Shiva Kale, Rajveer Kale, Sunanda Kale and Anil Pawar started beating Popat Pawar, Ashwini Pawar and Ramesh Kale. Ashwini sustained injuries and left the place, but the Kale family continued beating Popat and Ramesh mercilessly. They also tried to kill them by offering poison and then fled away from the spot.

Ramesh succumbed to injuries

Later on, Ashwini Pawar rushed her husband Popat and brother Ramesh to the government hospital for treatment in an autorickshaw. However, Ramesh succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at 2 pm. Hence, Popat Pawar lodged the complaint against the above five accused (all residents of Waluj).

The police detained Raosaheb Kale and Shiva Kale after registration of the complaint. Meanwhile, police inspector Sachin Ingole and assistant PI Vinayak Shelke said that the police have squads and had sent them in different directions to nab the other three accused mentioned in the case.