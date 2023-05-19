Man murders wife, daughter & ends his life

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a tragic incident, a man committed suicide by hanging himself after murdering his wife and daughter, on the occasion of his marriage anniversary, at Wadadgaon, on Friday at 9 am.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Pratap Dangar (29), wife Pooja (25) and daughter Shreya (05).

Mohan along with his family was staying as a tenant in the house of Wadadgaon’s deputy sarpanch Sanjay Jhalke for the last four months. On Thursday night, the family had supper at the house of his mother-in-law Shobhabai Meher, who stays next to their house. Mohan and his family then came home to sleep in the night.

On Friday morning, Shobhabai got worried when Shreya did not come to meet her (as usual routine) till 9 am, as a result, she went to inquire about it. The door was locked from the inside. She knocked on the door for a long time but was in vain. When there was no response from Pooja, Shreya and Mohan, Shobhabai informed her relatives and neighbours. They reached the spot and broke open the door and found Pooja and Shreya hanging with the ropes while Mohan was hanging with a saree. The relatives then immediately informed the Satara police.

Acting upon the information, the police inspector Prashant Potdar, assistant PI Shelke, ASI Chandrabhan Gavande and team reached the spot. Later on, experts from a forensic laboratory conducted the panchanama and untied the three of them with the help of the police. They were rushed to the government hospital in an unconscious condition. The doctors declared them dead after the examination.

Sixth anniversary

It was the sixth marriage anniversary of Mohan and Pooja on Thursday (May 18). As a result, the couple had dinner at the house of Shobhabai at night and then moved towards their rented house to celebrate the occasion.

It is assumed that the couple would have heated arguments and then the incident took place as the cake is found in the room without cutting. He would have beat his wife first and then hanged her and later on hanged his daughter as well. Lastly, he also killed himself by hanging, as per the primary observation of the police.

Family dispute

Mohan Dangar is a native of Wadadgaon and his in-laws were also from the same village. The couple (Mohan and Pooja) would frequently quarrel with each other. The conflict has reached the police station also. It so happened that, on Wednesday, the couple quarrelled with each other. In a fit of anger, Mohan beat his wife mercilessly. As a result, Pooja along with her mother Shobhabai went to Waluj MIDC police station to lodge the police complaint. This angered Mohan, who then entered into heated arguments with his wife and mother-in-law, said Shobhabai while speaking to media persons.

Police believe that Mohan would have killed his wife and daughter and then hanged ropes around their necks to project as if they had committed suicide. Later on, he himself would have ended his life in fear of the crime committed by him.

Satara police have registered a case of accidental death. Meanwhile, the police have recovered a chit from the house during the investigation, but the details about the matter written in it could not be ascertained. Further investigation is on.