Man murders wife over suspicion of infidelity

Aurangabad: A man murdered his wife brutally in the middle of the road at Nehru Chowk of Paithan on Tuesday morning, suspecting her character.

According to details, Dnyneshwar Kundlik Paul (38, Naveen Kavsan) married Manda Paul (34) around eight to ten years ago.

The couple who has two sons and one daughter used to work as labourers. But, Dnyaneshwar was a liquor addict and used to beat his wife suspecting the character of his wife frequently.

So, Manda started living with her parents and children at Nehru Chowk for the past three years while Dnyaneshwar was living at Naveen Kavsan.

Manda started working in a private hospital.

She left her home as usual for her duty on Tuesday morning. She was on foot. Dnyaneshwar in a state of stupor arrived at Nehru Chowk and the couple had a heated exchange of words.

When Manda left the place for the job. Dnyaneshwar came from behind and hit Nanda on her head with a shovel. She died on the spot. Eyewitnesses said that he kept hitting her head with the shovel even after she died. The accused threw the shovel and sped from the spot.

On receiving information sub-divisional police officer Dr Vishal P Nehul, police inspector Kishor Pawar, and PSI Dashrath Burkul reached the spot and shifted Manda who was laying in a pool of blood to a rural hospital.

Doctors declared her brought dead. Indu Vishnu Barfe lodged a complaint with the police. A murder case was registered with Paithan Police Station against Dnyaneshwar Paul.

Children become orphans

The couple has three children. Their mother died while their father who is at large will be arrested in the murder case. So, they have become orphans.