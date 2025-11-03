Man sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for molesting minor girl

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A special court led by judge A.R. Ubale sentenced 35-year-old Nana Bhikan Matade from Soygaon to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 12,000 for molesting a 17-year-old girl and threatening to kill her. The court also ordered Rs 10,000 from the fine to be given as compensation to the victim.

Incident Details

On August 29, 2016, the girl was alone at home as her parents and brother had gone to the fields. Around noon, while she was shelling green gram pods, Matade entered her house, behaved indecently, grabbed her hand, and pulled her towards him. When she resisted, he threatened to defame and kill her if she spoke about the incident. The girl screamed for help and ran outside to inform her neighbours. When she returned with them, the accused was still inside but fled soon after. The Soygaon police later registered a case based on her complaint.

Court Proceedings and Verdict

Following the investigation led by assistant police sub-inspector M.M. Mali, the police filed a chargesheet. Additional public prosecutor Laxmikant Kathar examined six witnesses during the trial. Considering the evidence, the court convicted Matade under:

• Section 354 (IPC): 1-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine for assault with intent to outrage modesty.

• Section 452 (IPC): 1-year rigorous imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine for house trespass.

• Section 506 (IPC): 6 months rigorous imprisonment and Rs 2,000 fine for criminal intimidation.

The court upheld that such crimes against minors demand strict punishment to deter offenders and ensure justice for victims.