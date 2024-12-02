Man stabbed to death after calling to resolve dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A 28-year-old man was tragically stabbed to death near Harsul Jail on Monday after being called under the guise of resolving an old dispute.

According to the information given by Assistant Police Commissioner Dhananjay Patil, the deceased has been identified as Dinesh alias Bablu Parmanand More (Chetnanagar, Harsul).

A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station against the five persons including Ganesh Sonawne and Aniket alias Vicky Gaikwad.

As per preliminary information from police, Dinesh had a dispute with the accused Ganesh Sonawane, for the past six months.

Accused Ganesh called Dinesh at an open ground opposite Harsul Jail at 4 pm today, on the pretext of resolving an old dispute. Dinesh along with his friend Sumit Chavan went to the spot.

Exploiting the fact that he was alone, the accused stabbed him with a knife while the other accused assaulted him with a cricket bat, a rod and a wooden club leading to his death. The victim’s friend Sumit Chavan, who tried to mediate the dispute, was also attacked with a knife. He sustained serious injuries.

The crowd gathered at the spot but were mute spectators. The accused then fled in a car. Locals rushed Dinesh and Sumit to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared Dinesh dead. Sumit is currently undergoing treatment. ACP Dhananjay Patil, API Sheshrao Khatane and other police officials visited the spot to probe the matter.

Box

Supporters gather at GMCH

After the incident, a large crowd of onlookers gathered on the spot near Harsul Jail. Many friends and relatives of Dinesh assembled at GMCH where his body was taken. The police have deployed teams to track down the accused and expedite their search efforts.

Box

Victim's wedding scheduled for Dec 15

The engagement of Dinesh, a rickshaw driver, was done six months ago and his wedding was planned for December 15, according to his friends. Apall of gloom descended upon Dinesh’s family due to this tragic incident.