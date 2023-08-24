Man steals phone and withdraws Rs 1.21L from online wallet

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A man steals mobile phone and a smart watch and withdrew Rs 1.21 lakh from the online wallet from it. The accused Avinash Prabhakar Aglawe (27, Aadgaon) stole mobile phone and a smart watch of Praveen Sathe from MSEB Canteen at Jubilee Park on August 20. He later withdrew the money from the online wallet of the phone. A case has been registered with the City Chowk police station while PI Nirmala Pardeshi is further investigating the case.