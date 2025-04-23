Man stoned to death in Kannad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old man was stoned to death at a millet field on Chapaner-Bolthek road

in Kannad tehsil of the district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Baliram Raosaheb Rathod (Chapaner Tanda). The incident came to light at 2 pm today.

Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad and Assistant Police Inspector Dr Ramchandra Pawar visited the spot.