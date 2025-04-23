Man stoned to death in Kannad
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: April 23, 2025 23:35 IST2025-04-23T23:35:02+5:302025-04-23T23:35:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 30-year-old man was stoned to death at a millet field on Chapaner-Bolthek road
in Kannad tehsil of the district on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Baliram Raosaheb Rathod (Chapaner Tanda). The incident came to light at 2 pm today.
Additional Superintendent of Police Annapurna Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Vijaykumar Thakurwad and Assistant Police Inspector Dr Ramchandra Pawar visited the spot.