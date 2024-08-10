Man threatens woman to make photos viral for marriage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man was booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station for allegedly teasing a woman and threatening her to make her photos viral on social media. The incident took place at Waluj on Thursday night.

According to details, the victim, Namrata (23, name changed), lives with her child at her parents' house in Waluj

after separation from her husband.

Before the marriage, Namrata was acquainted with a young man named Kakasaheb Shivaji Pardhe (Murmi, Gangapur) who was her neighbour. Kakasaheb met Namrata's family and insisted on marrying her.

However, Namrata's parents refused on the grounds that she was still a minor. Despite this, he was wooing her.

Namrata refused the marriage as he was addicted to alcohol. Later, Namrata's family arranged her marriage with a relative. After a few months, she started quarrelling with her husband, so, she decided to be separated from her husband a year ago.

Accused teases victim after entering house

After getting information that Namrata was staying at her parents' home, Kakasaheb started calling her. Then, she blocked his number. Later, he phoned her through an unknown number, expressing his likeness to her. The accused also started threatening to kill her and her family if she refused to marry him. He came to Namrata's house at 9.30 pm on Thursday and insisted on her to go with him for marriage.

Neighbours rushed for help

Neighbours came running as Namrata's mother screamed for help. Abusing them, he threatened that he had photos of the victim on his mobile phone and if they protest, he would make those photos viral on social media to malign her image. As the neighbours took an aggressive stance, Kakasaheb ran away by a car. A case was registered against him at MIDC Waluj Police Station.