Man thsrashed by four over demand to divorce wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Four men brutally assaulted a man after threatening him to “divorce your wife or be killed.” The incident took place near Kale Petrol Pump in Sillod on Friday around 3.30 pm.

The victim has been identified as Rahul Gonge, a resident of Savkheda. Around 3.30 pm, while he was travelling on a two-wheeler from Savkheda to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for work, the accused Santosh Kolte, Ganesh Badak, Kakasaheb Sultane, and Sagar Badak (all residents of Palshi) intercepted him near Kale Petrol Pump. They ordered him to leave his wife. When he questioned why, the accused assaulted him with sticks and threatened to kill him. Gonge sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Sub-District Hospital at Silod for treatment. Based on his complaint, Silod Rural Police registered a case against the four accused at 10.14 pm on Friday.