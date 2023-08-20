Man tries to kill wife, son by giving poison in Vadapav

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man tried to kill his wife and son by giving poison in Vadapav over a family dispute at Kranti Chowk area on August 16. A case has been registered with Kranti Chowk police station against five persons including the husband on August 19.

Police said, the complainant woman and her husband had a family dispute, for the past few days. Her husband Shaikh Isaq and relatives Shaikh Ibrahim, Shaikh Younus, Shaikh Yakub and Furkhan (all residents of Kranti Chowk area) tried to kill the complainant and her son by giving poison in Vadapav. However, due to a strange smell, she threw the Vadapav away without eating. The police are further investigating the case.