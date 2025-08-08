Man tries to strangle wife, mother-in-law; arrested after Ulkanagari assault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 35-year-old man allegedly tried to strangle his wife a college professor and her mother during a heated argument at their Ulkanagari home. The incident occurred on the evening of Wednesday, and Jawaharnagar police arrested the accused, Pavan Dhakane, on Friday.

The victim, a 34-year-old professor at a reputed government college, had been facing harassment since her marriage in 2015. Despite injuries inflicted earlier by her mother-in-law and repeated mental torture, she stayed in the marriage for the sake of her two children. In 2021, a confrontation over objectionable photos found on Pavan’s phone further escalated tensions. Recently, she also accused him of assaulting her father.

Assault during peace attempt

On Wednesday evening, the professor’s mother tried to mediate and calm her son-in-law. Instead, he flew into a rage, abused them, strangled his wife, and then attacked the mother-in-law when she intervened. Even as she pleaded for mercy, Pavan smashed the TV and mirrors, threatening to kill them if they went to the police. Police have registered a case against Pavan, who runs multiple local businesses. His parents and sister a doctor have also been named in the complaint. Assistant inspector Atish Lohkare led the arrest. The accused will be produced in court on Saturday.