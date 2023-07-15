Man using fake number on stolen car arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Waluj traffic branch employees arrested a man using a stolen car with a fake registration number at A S Club square on Thursday afternoon. The accused has been identified as Krushna Ramji Patil (21, Ranjangaon).

Traffic branch PSI Snakar Shirsat, constable Ranjan Sonawane, Sudhir More, Satish Hambarde, Amol Jadhav, and others were on duty at A S Club Square on Thursday afternoon. PSI Shirsat stopped a car (MH 20 DJ 4239) for breaching the traffic rules. The number of the car was checked on the checking device and found that the number used on the car was fake. The police checked the engine and chassis number of the car and found that the original number of the car is MH 20 DJ 2033). Patil could not produce the documents of the car. Patil told the police that he purchased the car from one person. A case that this car was stolen was registered with Waluj MIDC police station on October 4, last year. The police arrested the accused and handed him over to the Waluj MIDC police for further investigation.