Man wandering with sharp sword arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The crime branch police arrested a man wandering in Hanuman Tekdi with a sharp 21-inches sword on July 19. The arrested has been identified as Sunny alias Sonu Lalchand Mungse (22, Mallav Gulli, New Pahadsinghpura).

Crime branch PSI Praveen Wagh received the information that a man was wandering with a sward at around 3 pm with the intention to spread panic among the people. The police team rushed to the spot. On seeing the police, he started running, but the police arrested him after a chase. A case has been registered with the Begumpura police station.