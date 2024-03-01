Manager embezzles Rs 10L; disappears after submitting resignation to owner on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Vedantnagar police have registered a case against an accounts manager Jainendra Laxman Hemnani (of Navsari, Gujarat) for cheating the company-owner and embezzling Rs 10.52 lakh. The manager was maintaining the records of monetary transactions made with the customers. Hemnani embezzled the above money and later on sent his resignation to the company-owner of Whatsapp and had gone underground since then.

The complainant Amol Ladda (38, Shilpanagar) runs three firms, Kavish Intercontinental, Anumati Sales & Corporation and Om Green-Tech Industries. He has appointed Jainendra as an accounts manager in 2019. He won the trust of the firm-owner through hard work. Later on, he was given the responsibility of handling cash, maintaining transactions and keeping sales records. In 2022, Ladda found that the profit money was not being deposited in the bank account. When he inquired about it with Ladda, he sent his resignation on Whatsapp and informed that he is leaving the job.

Ladda then checked the details of all bank accounts and found that Jainendra had usurped Rs 10.52 lakhs collected from 23 customers. He had also disposed of a few industrial products from the firm and took away the cash. PSI Uttareshwar Munde is investigating the case.