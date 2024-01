Mandakini Musale no more

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mandakini Dattatreya Musale (71, Dnyaneshwar Colony, Konarknagar, Nashik) passed away due to brief illness on Thursday. She is survived by her husband Dattatreya Kedu Musale, four sons Pramod, Praful, Anil and Sunil and extended family. Her last rites were performed at Amardham, Panchavati, Nashik.