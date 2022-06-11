Mandatory to link Aadhaar with government schemes

Aurangabad, June 11:

The State government has decided to give the benefit of government schemes to the beneficiary only after linking their Aadhaar numbers to the scheme. The finance department of the State government has directed to launch a campaign to attach the Aadhaar number of all the beneficiaries by the end of December.

Special assistance schemes, individual benefit schemes are implemented by the department of tribal development, social justice and other backward and Bahujan welfare, minority development and skill development, Entrepreneurship, education and sports and women and child welfare development. The State government has decided to create a database of beneficiaries so that no beneficiary is deprived of any scheme. A campaign has been launched to attach the names of all the beneficiaries.

It has been made mandatory for the concerned department to complete this campaign till December 31. From January 2023, the benefit of each scheme will be given on the basis of aadhaar affiliation only. Aadhar cards of the children in Anganwadis will also have to be linked to the scheme.

Benefit of the Khavati scheme for breastfeeding mothers and pregnant women, various scholarships from the social welfare department will also be given on the basis of aadhaar linking.