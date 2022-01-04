Mandatory to print 14-digit license number on receipts

Aurangabad, Jan 4:

Food traders are required to print a 14-digit license number obtained from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on their food bills. The implementation of this rule has started from January 1, 2022 and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has warned of action against the traders violating the rules.

The FSSAI has made it mandatory for all food traders to print a 14-digit license or registration number of their cash memo, cash receipts and sale bills from January 1. The number indicates the unique identity of the food traders. Through the number, the customer can easily get the information about the validity of the license of the trader, name and address of the firm. If there is any complaint against the food, the customer is directly authorized to register a complaint on the website of the FSSAI using the license number printed on the cash memo.

Mandatory to print the number

It has been made mandatory to print the number on the label of food that has already been packed. But restaurants, confectioners, caterers and retailers were turning a blind eye towards the instructions. Hence now it has been made mandatory to put license numbers on the bills. This method will make it easier for consumers as well as the administration to locate the shop if there is any complaint against the food product. In case of non-compliance of these provisions, legal action will be taken against food traders under Food Safety and Standards Act 2006, Rules and Regulations 2011, informed joint commissioner A A Maitre.