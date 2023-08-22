Mangalsutra snatched away from pedestrian woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two persons who were riding a moped e snatched away mangalsutra, worth Rs 20,000, from a pedestrian woman near Era International School in Sillod tehsil of the district on Monday evening.

According to details, the woman (32), a resident of Balajinagar, was returning home on foot at 6.30 pm on Monday.

When she reached near Era International School on Sillod-Jalgaon road, a white scooty without a number plate came closer to her.

Riders covered their faces with a black muffler. The Pillon rider snatched away the mangalsutra of the woman. The riders fled from the spot through Jalgaon Road. A case was registered with Sillod Police Station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the woman.